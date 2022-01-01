Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.