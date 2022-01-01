SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 7,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 254,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.