SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 39.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.87. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

