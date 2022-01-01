Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.53. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $155.14. 859,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,971. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

