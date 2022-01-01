SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

