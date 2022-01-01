SmartMesh (SMT) Price Tops $0.0020

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $61,222.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005065 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

