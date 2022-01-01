Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,207. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

