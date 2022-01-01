Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 760 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $213.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

