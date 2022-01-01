Smith Salley & Associates Buys 73,866 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,492 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,866 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.42 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

