Smith Salley & Associates Has $15.26 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 335.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $491.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.