Smith Salley & Associates Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

