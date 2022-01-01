Smith Salley & Associates Has $6.90 Million Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 1.92% of American National Bankshares worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMNB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 30.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $406.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.