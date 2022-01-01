Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 3,604 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.