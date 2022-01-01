Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 508 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

