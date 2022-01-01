Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $20.55

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $21.00. Snap One shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

