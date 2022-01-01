SnowSwap Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $33,743.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00009382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.35 or 0.07861321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.18 or 0.99678245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

