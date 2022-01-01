SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $153.97 million and $2.09 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars.

