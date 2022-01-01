Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Sonoco Products worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after purchasing an additional 144,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $57.89 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

