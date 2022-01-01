Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,666 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $42.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

