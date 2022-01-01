Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

