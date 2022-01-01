Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

