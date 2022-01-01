Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

