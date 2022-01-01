Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

