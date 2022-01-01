Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.78 and a one year high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

