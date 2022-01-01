SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.24 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $327,501.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005331 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,313,825,772 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

