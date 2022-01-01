SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 88,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,141,277 shares.The stock last traded at $365.81 and had previously closed at $364.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.88.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.