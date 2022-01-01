SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14,619.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.