SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 114,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

