Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,938 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $96,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 829,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

