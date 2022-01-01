Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £122.85 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 45 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £122.85 ($165.14).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Paula Bell purchased 47 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £126.90 ($170.59).

On Monday, October 25th, Paula Bell acquired 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £125.13 ($168.21).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.60).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.