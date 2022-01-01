Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.02 or 0.07788408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,665.62 or 0.99821678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007790 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

