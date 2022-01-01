Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Sportcash One has a market cap of $344,454.91 and $19,852.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.50 or 0.07854715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.38 or 0.99946458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

