SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $142.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

