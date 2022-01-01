SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $602.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

