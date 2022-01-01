SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

