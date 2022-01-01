SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.49.

