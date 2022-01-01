SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.99 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

