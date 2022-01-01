SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $397.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

