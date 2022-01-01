STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Holdings Trimmed by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp decreased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $10,236,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

