Stacks (STX) Hits One Day Volume of $57.60 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Stacks has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $57.60 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00188893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00238673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.12 or 0.07822696 BTC.

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,291,556,459 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

