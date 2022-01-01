Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.52

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.52 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 90.60 ($1.22). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 89.75 ($1.21), with a volume of 167,968 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £494.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.64.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

