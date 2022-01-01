Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $387.32 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00035721 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

