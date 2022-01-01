Standard Protocol Price Down 0.8% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $625,298.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.49 or 0.07868876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.10 or 0.99814460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

