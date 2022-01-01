Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post $733.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.40 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 26,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

