Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$181,294.19 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.58. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$40.75 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

