State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

