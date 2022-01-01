State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,212 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Flowserve worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 611.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 36.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 347,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

