State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,209 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AWR opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

