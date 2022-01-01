State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.49 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.19% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY opened at $32.09 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

