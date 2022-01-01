State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,557 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.25% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

